Marechale Capital (LON:MAC) Trading Up 8.1%

Marechale Capital Plc (LON:MAC)’s stock price rose 8.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.83 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.90 ($0.01), approximately 8,019 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 237,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.83 ($0.01).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $560,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00.

Marechale Capital Company Profile (LON:MAC)

Marechale Capital Plc provides advice and broking services to companies in Europe. It offers advisory services to raise funds for companies in the consumer, leisure, and retail; brands/renewable energy/ clean-tech; infrastructure and online exchanges; and private equity and asset backed funds sectors.

