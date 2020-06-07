Discovery Energy (OTCMKTS:DENR) Shares Down 4.1%

Discovery Energy Corp (OTCMKTS:DENR)’s stock price traded down 4.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.24 and last traded at $0.24, 4,001 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 6% from the average session volume of 4,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.27 and its 200 day moving average is $0.36.

About Discovery Energy (OTCMKTS:DENR)

Discovery Energy Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties. It holds a 100% working interest in the petroleum exploration license 512 prospect covering an area of 584,651 gross acres located in South Australia. The company was formerly known as Santos Resource Corp.

