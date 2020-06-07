City of London Investment Trust (LON:CTY) Trading 3% Higher

City of London Investment Trust plc (LON:CTY) shares traded up 3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 363 ($4.78) and last traded at GBX 362.50 ($4.77), 719,646 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 33% from the average session volume of 541,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 352 ($4.63).

The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 328.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 379.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68.

Get City of London Investment Trust alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd were given a dividend of GBX 4.75 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. City of London Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.25%.

In other City of London Investment Trust news, insider Clare Wardle acquired 13,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 354 ($4.66) per share, with a total value of £49,351.14 ($64,918.63).

About City of London Investment Trust (LON:CTY)

The City of London Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for City of London Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City of London Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.