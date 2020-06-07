Mill City Ventures III (OTCMKTS:MCVT) Trading Down 13.7%

Shares of Mill City Ventures III Ltd (OTCMKTS:MCVT) traded down 13.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.56 and last traded at $0.56, 3,000 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 5% from the average session volume of 2,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.52 and its 200-day moving average is $0.57.

Mill City Ventures III Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MCVT)

Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. operates as a business development company specializing in investments in debt and equity securities of public and private companies to fund their operations whether its start-up, acquisition, or growth. It primarily focuses on investing in, lending to, and making managerial assistance available to privately held and publicly traded companies.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Mill City Ventures III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mill City Ventures III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.