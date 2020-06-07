UBS Group AG Has $733,000 Stock Holdings in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.18% of Energy Recovery worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ERII. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Energy Recovery by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Energy Recovery in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Recovery in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 20.9% in the first quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 23,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ole Peter Lorentzen sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total value of $11,280,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $401,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 999,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,027,855.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,612,177 shares of company stock valued at $12,148,283. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ERII opened at $8.95 on Friday. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $12.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 4.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.69 and its 200-day moving average is $8.82. The company has a market capitalization of $471.75 million, a PE ratio of 55.94 and a beta of 2.99.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $19.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.04 million. On average, analysts forecast that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ERII shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Energy Recovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Energy Recovery from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Energy Recovery to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.10.

Energy Recovery, Inc provides energy solutions to industrial fluid flow markets under the ERI, PX, Pressure Exchanger, PX Pressure Exchanger, AT, AquaBold, VorTeq, MTeq, IsoBoost, and IsoGen names. The company operates through Water and Oil & Gas segments. It offers pressure exchanger energy recovery devices for water desalination plants; hydraulic turbochargers for low-pressure brackish, high-pressure seawater reverse osmosis systems, and other water treatment applications; and high-pressure and circulation pumps for small- to medium-sized desalination plants.

