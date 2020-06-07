Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG trimmed its stake in shares of Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,611 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Flowserve in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in Flowserve by 141.2% in the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Flowserve in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Flowserve in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Flowserve in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FLS. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Flowserve from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Flowserve from $55.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Flowserve from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.90.

FLS stock opened at $31.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Flowserve Corp has a fifty-two week low of $18.98 and a fifty-two week high of $53.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.86.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.20). Flowserve had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $894.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Flowserve Corp will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Flowserve Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

