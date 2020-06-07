Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:KRYS) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lifted its position in Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:KRYS) by 50.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,636 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.10% of Krystal Biotech worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRYS. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 322.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after acquiring an additional 43,409 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Krystal Biotech during the 4th quarter worth about $328,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Krystal Biotech during the 4th quarter worth about $157,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Krystal Biotech by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Krystal Biotech by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. 66.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Krystal Biotech in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.67.

Shares of Krystal Biotech stock opened at $47.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $843.21 million, a PE ratio of -38.16 and a beta of 1.10. Krystal Biotech Inc has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $66.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.96. The company has a current ratio of 46.38, a quick ratio of 46.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.13. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Krystal Biotech Inc will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Krystal Biotech news, COO Suma Krishnan sold 2,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $102,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,948,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,228,966.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KB103, which is in Phase II of a Phase I/II clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease.

