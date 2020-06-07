Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG reduced its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,956 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FOF. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd by 8.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 241,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 17,920 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd by 1.4% in the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 249,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd in the fourth quarter valued at $4,243,000.

Shares of Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd stock opened at $11.22 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.27 and a 52-week high of $13.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.85.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.087 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th.

About Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

