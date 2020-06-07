Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) Stock Holdings Lessened by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG trimmed its stake in Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) by 71.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,016 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Premier were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Premier by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,191,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,521,000 after purchasing an additional 134,866 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Premier by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 4,248,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,920,000 after acquiring an additional 716,082 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Premier by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,680,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,406,000 after purchasing an additional 107,600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Premier by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,578,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,811,000 after purchasing an additional 60,608 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Premier by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,229,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,556,000 after purchasing an additional 12,042 shares during the period. 53.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PINC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Premier from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine lowered Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Premier from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Premier from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.67.

Shares of PINC stock opened at $34.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.22. Premier Inc has a 12 month low of $27.11 and a 12 month high of $40.13.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $334.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.77 million. Premier had a negative return on equity of 103.03% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Premier Inc will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

