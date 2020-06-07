UBS Group AG Buys 7,110 Shares of Cadiz Inc (NASDAQ:CDZI)

UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Cadiz Inc (NASDAQ:CDZI) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,110 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.18% of Cadiz worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Cadiz by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 149,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 71,211 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadiz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadiz by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 143,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 38,245 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cadiz by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 369,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,070,000 after acquiring an additional 28,493 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Cadiz by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 329,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,000 after acquiring an additional 22,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDZI opened at $11.17 on Friday. Cadiz Inc has a 52-week low of $8.42 and a 52-week high of $13.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.17 and a 200 day moving average of $10.62.

Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter.

In other Cadiz news, Director Geoffrey T. Grant sold 9,806 shares of Cadiz stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $98,746.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 90,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,272.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CDZI shares. BidaskClub cut Cadiz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine cut Cadiz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cadiz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th.

Cadiz Inc operates as a land and water resource development company in the United States. It engages in the water resource, and land and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. The company owns approximately 35,000 acres of land in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres of land in the eastern Mojave Desert portion of San Bernardino County.

