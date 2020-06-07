Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG cut its stake in Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO) by 95.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 92,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,024,605 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Zuora were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZUO. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Zuora during the first quarter valued at $62,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Zuora by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 184,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 23,507 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Zuora during the fourth quarter valued at $2,129,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Zuora during the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Zuora by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,788 shares during the last quarter. 49.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zuora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Zuora from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zuora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Zuora from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zuora presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.92.

Shares of ZUO opened at $12.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -17.96 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Zuora Inc has a 52-week low of $6.21 and a 52-week high of $16.75.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.65 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 28.09% and a negative return on equity of 48.31%. Zuora’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Zuora Inc will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Zuora

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition.

