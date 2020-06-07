UBS Group AG Sells 31,206 Shares of Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR)

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,206 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.22% of Select Energy Services worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WTTR. Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Select Energy Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,807,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Select Energy Services in the fourth quarter worth $3,651,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Select Energy Services by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 733,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,809,000 after buying an additional 280,657 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Select Energy Services by 148.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 335,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after buying an additional 200,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Select Energy Services by 204.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 220,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after buying an additional 147,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WTTR opened at $6.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $580.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 3.06. Select Energy Services Inc has a 52-week low of $2.22 and a 52-week high of $12.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.57 and a 200 day moving average of $6.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $278.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.70 million. Select Energy Services had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 20.23%. Equities analysts forecast that Select Energy Services Inc will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Select Energy Services news, CEO Holli C. Ladhani acquired 14,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.44 per share, with a total value of $49,962.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 542,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,866,960.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WTTR. B. Riley decreased their target price on Select Energy Services from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Stephens downgraded Select Energy Services to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Select Energy Services from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Select Energy Services from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.91.

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States and Western Canada. The company operates through three segments: Water Solutions, Oilfield Chemicals, and Wellsite Services. The Water Solutions segment provides water-related services, including the sourcing of water; the transfer of the water to the wellsite through permanent pipeline infrastructure and temporary pipe; the containment of fluids off-and on-location; measuring and monitoring of water; the filtering and treatment of fluids, well testing, and handling of flowback and produced formation water; and the transportation and recycling or disposal of drilling, completion, and production fluids.

