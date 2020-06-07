UBS Group AG Cuts Holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS)

UBS Group AG decreased its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) by 36.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,550 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.09% of SeaWorld Entertainment worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SEAS. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,499,000. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter.

SEAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. SeaWorld Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.60.

SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $19.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.06, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.90. SeaWorld Entertainment Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $36.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 2.16.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.09). SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 58.02%. The company had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment Inc will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Marc Swanson sold 8,107 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.89, for a total transaction of $104,499.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 117,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,516,740.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

