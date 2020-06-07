UBS Group AG Purchases 16,788 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 169.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,788 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADPT. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 188.3% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 946,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,300,000 after purchasing an additional 618,353 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 99.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,071,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,072,000 after purchasing an additional 535,571 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 601.5% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 430,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,889,000 after purchasing an additional 369,397 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at $9,654,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 148.7% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 529,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,852,000 after purchasing an additional 316,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Sharon Benzeno sold 6,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $270,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eric Dobmeier sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $198,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 517,558 shares of company stock valued at $18,238,621 in the last three months. 34.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adaptive Biotechnologies stock opened at $38.73 on Friday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a 52 week low of $15.19 and a 52 week high of $55.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.04 and a 200-day moving average of $30.00.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.04). Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 22.92% and a negative net margin of 87.47%. The business had revenue of $20.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.52 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies’s quarterly revenue was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

ADPT has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adaptive Biotechnologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.67.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

