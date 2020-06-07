UBS Group AG Takes $743,000 Position in Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH)

UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 78,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OPCH. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 6,543 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Institutional investors own 22.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OPCH shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Option Care Health from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Option Care Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.81.

NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $16.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.72. Option Care Health has a 52 week low of $5.74 and a 52 week high of $18.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05). Option Care Health had a negative return on equity of 6.75% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $705.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Option Care Health will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alan Troy Nielsen bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.55 per share, with a total value of $25,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc provides independent home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. It serves patients with acute and chronic conditions. The company is based in Bannockburn, Illinois.

