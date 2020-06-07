UBS Group AG Sells 57,335 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 76.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,630 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 57,335 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Thor Industries by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,423 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Thor Industries by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Thor Industries by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,409 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Thor Industries by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 14,695 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Thor Industries by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 37,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 99.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

In related news, Director Jan Suwinski acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.19 per share, with a total value of $74,380.00. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on THO shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Thor Industries from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Northcoast Research lowered Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Thor Industries from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.90.

Shares of THO stock opened at $100.00 on Friday. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.30 and a 52-week high of $103.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 2.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.31.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). Thor Industries had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

Featured Article: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.