UBS Group AG Sells 7,420 Shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) by 24.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,420 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.09% of 1st Source worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SRCE. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of 1st Source in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of 1st Source in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of 1st Source by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1st Source in the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of 1st Source by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRCE stock opened at $37.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $913.15 million, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.11. 1st Source Co. has a 12-month low of $26.07 and a 12-month high of $53.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.90.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $79.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.30 million. 1st Source had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 10.25%. On average, research analysts predict that 1st Source Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

SRCE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. ValuEngine raised 1st Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut 1st Source from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th.

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Murphy III bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.76 per share, for a total transaction of $71,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 513,371 shares in the company, valued at $14,764,549.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark D. Schwabero bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.81 per share, with a total value of $32,810.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,634.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $122,375. Company insiders own 20.22% of the company’s stock.

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

