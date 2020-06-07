UBS Group AG Sells 54,789 Shares of Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL)

UBS Group AG lowered its stake in shares of Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL) by 40.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,448 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 54,789 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.07% of Ship Finance International worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SFL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ship Finance International during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,804,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ship Finance International by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 956,397 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,906,000 after purchasing an additional 169,965 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ship Finance International by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 352,355 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 158,551 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ship Finance International by 112.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 252,113 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 133,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Ship Finance International during the 4th quarter valued at about $838,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SFL opened at $10.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Ship Finance International Limited has a 12 month low of $6.33 and a 12 month high of $15.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.20 and a 200-day moving average of $12.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.27 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.51%. Ship Finance International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.44%.

SFL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DNB Markets lowered Ship Finance International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.70 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ship Finance International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Ship Finance International from $15.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Ship Finance International from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Ship Finance International from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ship Finance International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.45.

Ship Finance International Company Profile

Ship Finance International Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. Its assets include oil tankers, dry bulk carriers, container vessels, car carriers, jack-up drilling rig, ultra-deepwater drilling units, offshore supply vessels, and chemical tankers.

