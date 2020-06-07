UBS Group AG Reduces Holdings in First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK)

UBS Group AG trimmed its stake in First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 59.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,533 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in First Interstate Bancsystem were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIBK. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Interstate Bancsystem during the 1st quarter worth $968,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in First Interstate Bancsystem during the 1st quarter worth $325,000. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Interstate Bancsystem by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Interstate Bancsystem by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Interstate Bancsystem during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 50.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FIBK opened at $34.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13. First Interstate Bancsystem Inc has a 52-week low of $24.50 and a 52-week high of $43.83.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $166.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.10 million. First Interstate Bancsystem had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 9.16%. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Interstate Bancsystem Inc will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This is an increase from First Interstate Bancsystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. First Interstate Bancsystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.30%.

In other First Interstate Bancsystem news, Director Ross E. Leckie sold 1,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total transaction of $46,684.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,267.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Russell A. Lee bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.75 per share, with a total value of $25,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,957. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

