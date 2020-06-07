Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SPG. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $140.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.63.
Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $76.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.25. Simon Property Group has a 1 year low of $42.25 and a 1 year high of $168.51. The company has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60.
In other news, Director Glyn Aeppel acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at $420,008.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.88 per share, with a total value of $97,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,957.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 351,072 shares of company stock valued at $19,796,093 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.93% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth about $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 273.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.
Simon Property Group Company Profile
Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.
