Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SPG. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $140.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.63.

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $76.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.25. Simon Property Group has a 1 year low of $42.25 and a 1 year high of $168.51. The company has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($1.47). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 68.08% and a net margin of 35.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Simon Property Group will post 10.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Glyn Aeppel acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at $420,008.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.88 per share, with a total value of $97,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,957.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 351,072 shares of company stock valued at $19,796,093 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth about $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 273.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

