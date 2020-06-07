John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) by 80.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 41,726 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 135.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period.

Several research firms have recently commented on JBT. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

NYSE JBT opened at $95.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.11 and a 200 day moving average of $94.99. John Bean Technologies Corp has a 1 year low of $56.17 and a 1 year high of $127.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $457.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.53 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that John Bean Technologies Corp will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.06%.

John Bean Technologies Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

