UBS Group AG Has $749,000 Position in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

UBS Group AG lessened its position in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 42.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,499 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

In related news, EVP Lindsey S. Rheaume sold 2,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $72,245.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,966.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Eagle Bancorp stock opened at $36.86 on Friday. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $23.08 and a one year high of $55.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.69 and its 200 day moving average is $39.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.07.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.22). Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 29.20% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $85.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.54 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EGBN has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Eagle Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Eagle Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

Featured Article: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.