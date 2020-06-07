Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) by 1,662.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,805 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 3.09% of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $477,000.

GNOM opened at $16.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.91. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $10.16 and a 1 year high of $17.36.

Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.

