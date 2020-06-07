UBS Group AG Buys 47,195 Shares of Invesco Van Kmpn Trst for Inv Gr NY Mcps (NYSE:VTN)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Invesco Van Kmpn Trst for Inv Gr NY Mcps (NYSE:VTN) by 299.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,963 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,195 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Invesco Van Kmpn Trst for Inv Gr NY Mcps were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Van Kmpn Trst for Inv Gr NY Mcps by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,659 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Van Kmpn Trst for Inv Gr NY Mcps by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 189,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 15,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Van Kmpn Trst for Inv Gr NY Mcps during the 1st quarter valued at about $339,000. 9.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VTN opened at $12.15 on Friday. Invesco Van Kmpn Trst for Inv Gr NY Mcps has a 52 week low of $9.26 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.91.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.0458 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th.

Invesco Van Kmpn Trst for Inv Gr NY Mcps Company Profile

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

