Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lowered its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 31.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 22,622 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.08% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 88,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after buying an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 211,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,243,000 after buying an additional 96,305 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 118.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 6,969 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. Institutional investors own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

ITCI opened at $21.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.79, a current ratio of 14.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $43.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.57. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 1.86.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 million. Research analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 7,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total value of $150,537.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,535.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $997,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,374 shares in the company, valued at $286,761.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ITCI shares. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.56.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

