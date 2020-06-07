UBS Group AG Has $761,000 Stock Holdings in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS)

UBS Group AG decreased its stake in shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) by 56.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,325 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.10% of Natus Medical worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Natus Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,950,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natus Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,658,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Natus Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,079,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Natus Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,687,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Natus Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,368,000. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NTUS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Natus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Natus Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet downgraded Natus Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Natus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

NTUS opened at $24.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.91. The company has a market capitalization of $770.02 million, a PE ratio of 67.42 and a beta of 0.85. Natus Medical Incorporated has a 1 year low of $18.91 and a 1 year high of $34.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.00 million. Natus Medical had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Natus Medical

Natus Medical Incorporated provides neurology, newborn care, and hearing and balance assessment healthcare products and services worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases, and balance and mobility disorders.

