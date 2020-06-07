UBS Group AG Has $762,000 Stock Position in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX)

UBS Group AG increased its position in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) by 4,594.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,610 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,255 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in James Hardie Industries were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in James Hardie Industries by 348.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded James Hardie Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded James Hardie Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded James Hardie Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

NYSE JHX opened at $19.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.78. James Hardie Industries plc has a 52 week low of $8.98 and a 52 week high of $22.13.

James Hardie Industries Company Profile

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement siding and backer board products. It operates through North America Fiber Cement, International Fiber Cement, Other Businesses, and Research and Development segments. The company offers fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products, fiberglass windows, and related accessories products; fiber cement building materials for a range of applications, including external siding, internal walls, floors, ceilings, soffits, trim, fencing, decking, and facades; floor underlayments; planks, which are used in external siding; flat panels for internal and external wall linings; gypsum fiber boards; and cement-bonded boards.

