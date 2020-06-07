Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lowered its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC) by 74.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,369 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 190,046 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 344.4% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,511 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 1st quarter worth $188,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 6,170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Owl Rock Capital alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on ORCC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.58.

In other news, CEO Craig Packer purchased 75,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.82 per share, for a total transaction of $971,115.00. Also, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 145,000 shares of Owl Rock Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total transaction of $1,893,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,540,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,638,707.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 571,287 shares of company stock valued at $7,273,893 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ORCC opened at $12.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.76. Owl Rock Capital Corporation has a twelve month low of $8.09 and a twelve month high of $19.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.06.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($1.17). Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $204.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Owl Rock Capital Corporation will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.67%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.52%.

Owl Rock Capital Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

Featured Article: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Owl Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owl Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.