UBS Group AG Purchases 17,334 Shares of Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,585 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,334 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.31% of ZIX worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in ZIX by 271.4% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in ZIX by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,766 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in ZIX during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ZIX by 50.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,365 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 7,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in ZIX during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.58% of the company’s stock.

Get ZIX alerts:

ZIXI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reduced their target price on ZIX from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. BidaskClub upgraded ZIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on ZIX from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut ZIX from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.05.

In related news, Director Richard Spurr sold 22,294 shares of ZIX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $135,547.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,032.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In the last three months, insiders sold 34,085 shares of company stock worth $205,240. 20.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ZIX stock opened at $7.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.47. Zix Co. has a 52-week low of $2.84 and a 52-week high of $10.51. The firm has a market cap of $414.60 million, a PE ratio of -20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

About ZIX

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, archiving, and bring-your-own-device mobile security solutions for the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors primarily in the United States. The company offers ZixEncrypt that bundles email encryption and DLP capabilities to enable the secure exchange of email; ZixProtect, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spam, and viruses in email; and ZixArchive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

Featured Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for ZIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.