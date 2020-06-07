UBS Group AG Sells 163,855 Shares of Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV)

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV) by 59.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,155 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 163,855 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.17% of Apollo Investment worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AINV. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Apollo Investment by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 161,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 8,384 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Apollo Investment in the 4th quarter worth $1,380,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Apollo Investment by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 26,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Apollo Investment by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,086 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Apollo Investment by 718.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. 36.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Apollo Investment stock opened at $10.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $714.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Apollo Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $18.33.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The asset manager reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14. Apollo Investment had a positive return on equity of 12.15% and a negative net margin of 41.91%. The firm had revenue of $71.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Apollo Investment Corp. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. Apollo Investment’s payout ratio is 83.33%.

In other Apollo Investment news, CEO Howard Widra purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.18 per share, with a total value of $223,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 94,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,142.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AINV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered Apollo Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Apollo Investment from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Apollo Investment from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Apollo Investment from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.54.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

