Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PATK. Sidoti lifted their price target on Patrick Industries from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Patrick Industries from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Patrick Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Patrick Industries from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Patrick Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.17.

Shares of PATK stock opened at $60.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.32. Patrick Industries has a twelve month low of $16.70 and a twelve month high of $64.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 2.46.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $589.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.16 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 3.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Patrick Industries will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Kip B. Ellis acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.34 per share, with a total value of $97,020.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 84,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,737,451.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 3,400 shares of company stock worth $112,111 in the last three months. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Patrick Industries by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Patrick Industries by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Patrick Industries by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,094 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Patrick Industries by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,775 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Patrick Industries by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 8,744 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

