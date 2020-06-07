HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.42.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded HighPoint Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks cut HighPoint Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HighPoint Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Imperial Capital cut their price target on HighPoint Resources to $1.50 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered HighPoint Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPR. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in HighPoint Resources by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 176,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 9,557 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in HighPoint Resources by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 871,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 10,881 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in HighPoint Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in HighPoint Resources by 120.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 11,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in HighPoint Resources by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 366,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 12,262 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HPR stock opened at $0.35 on Friday. HighPoint Resources has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $1.98. The firm has a market cap of $57.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 4.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.26 and a 200-day moving average of $0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.43.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.07. HighPoint Resources had a negative return on equity of 4.58% and a negative net margin of 245.03%. The company had revenue of $79.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that HighPoint Resources will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HighPoint Resources

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Colorado's eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

