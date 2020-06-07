Remy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Posted by on Jun 7th, 2020

Shares of Remy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Remy Cointreau from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Remy Cointreau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Remy Cointreau from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

REMYF stock opened at $137.30 on Friday. Remy Cointreau has a 1-year low of $92.20 and a 1-year high of $148.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.77.

About Remy Cointreau

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. It operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. The company produces a range of cognacs under the Rémy Martin and Louis XIII brands. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, The Botanist, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, Westland, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

