Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. (NYSE:SHI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” from Brokerages

Shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. (NYSE:SHI) have received an average rating of “Sell” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating on the company.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHI. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the fourth quarter valued at about $187,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. 1.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical stock opened at $26.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.83. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has a one year low of $21.25 and a one year high of $45.39.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 0.43%. As a group, research analysts expect that Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Profile

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibres, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

