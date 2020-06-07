Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.33.

AMAL has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Amalgamated Bank from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet cut Amalgamated Bank from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine cut Amalgamated Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Amalgamated Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Amalgamated Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

AMAL opened at $13.22 on Friday. Amalgamated Bank has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.39 and a 200-day moving average of $15.01.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $53.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.94 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amalgamated Bank will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Amalgamated Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.48%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank in the first quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Amalgamated Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.44% of the company’s stock.

About Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank and a chartered trust company in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

