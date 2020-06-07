aTyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LIFE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of aTyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LIFE) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.88.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on aTyr Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma in the first quarter worth about $53,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in aTyr Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in aTyr Pharma in the first quarter worth about $102,000. 56.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LIFE opened at $3.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. aTyr Pharma has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $7.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.04.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.43. The business had revenue of $8.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 million. aTyr Pharma had a negative return on equity of 52.40% and a negative net margin of 185.14%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that aTyr Pharma will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its therapeutic candidate pipeline includes ATYR1923 candidate, a fusion protein comprising the immuno-modulatory domain of histidyl tRNA synthetase fused of a human antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treating patients with interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease ILD.

