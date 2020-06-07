Zacks: Brokerages Set $18.00 Price Target for Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI)

Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation. Unifi’s rating score has improved by 66.7% in the last 90 days as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $18.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.24) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Unifi an industry rank of 87 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research firms have weighed in on UFI. Zacks Investment Research raised Unifi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered Unifi from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Sidoti raised Unifi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th.

Unifi stock opened at $15.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.38. The firm has a market cap of $260.10 million, a P/E ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.71. Unifi has a 52 week low of $7.48 and a 52 week high of $27.85.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.17. Unifi had a positive return on equity of 2.77% and a negative net margin of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $170.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.20 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Unifi will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Unifi news, Director Robert J. Bishop acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.12 per share, with a total value of $70,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,288.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James M. Kilts acquired 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.12 per share, with a total value of $36,736.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 29,365 shares of company stock valued at $365,186. Corporate insiders own 25.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Unifi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Unifi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Unifi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Unifi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Unifi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. 80.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Unifi

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Polyester, Nylon, and International. The Polyester segment manufactures and sells polyester plastic bottle flakes, polymer beads, partially oriented yarns, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

