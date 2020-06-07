Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.25.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MUSA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th.

MUSA stock opened at $112.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Murphy USA has a 52 week low of $78.75 and a 52 week high of $121.24.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The specialty retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 31.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Murphy USA will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MUSA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 125.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,901 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 18,287 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 163.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 77,678 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,089,000 after purchasing an additional 48,208 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Murphy USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,775,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 24,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 4,787 shares during the last quarter. 84.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,474 retail stores, including 1,160 Murphy USA and 312 are standalone Murphy Express stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States.

