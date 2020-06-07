BNP PARIBAS/S (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Sell” from Brokerages

BNP PARIBAS/S (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) has earned a consensus rating of “Sell” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.00.

BNPQY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BNP PARIBAS/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine lowered BNP PARIBAS/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BNPQY opened at $21.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.75. The firm has a market cap of $51.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.77. BNP PARIBAS/S has a 52-week low of $13.18 and a 52-week high of $30.13.

BNP PARIBAS/S (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BNP PARIBAS/S had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 17.02%. The business had revenue of $12.01 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that BNP PARIBAS/S will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BNP PARIBAS/S Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

