$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Gladstone Investment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. Gladstone Investment posted earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will report full-year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Gladstone Investment.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The investment management company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Gladstone Investment had a positive return on equity of 7.03% and a negative net margin of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $11.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.44 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GAIN. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. National Securities began coverage on shares of Gladstone Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Gladstone Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Shares of GAIN stock opened at $11.36 on Friday. Gladstone Investment has a 12-month low of $6.43 and a 12-month high of $15.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.57 and its 200 day moving average is $11.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.44 million, a P/E ratio of -51.64 and a beta of 1.46.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This is an increase from Gladstone Investment’s previous dividend of $0.07. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is 93.33%.

In other Gladstone Investment news, President David A. R. Dullum bought 10,000 shares of Gladstone Investment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.49 per share, for a total transaction of $104,900.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 110,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,508.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President David A. R. Dullum bought 8,000 shares of Gladstone Investment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.96 per share, for a total transaction of $63,680.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 26,500 shares of company stock worth $234,735. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 3,826 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Gladstone Investment by 198.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 6,122 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Gladstone Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors own 16.02% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

