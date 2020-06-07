Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.33.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point downgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

In other news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $845,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 605,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,467,116.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total transaction of $33,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 133,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,512,241.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 3,228.0% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FNF opened at $34.42 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $49.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.28.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 38.94%.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

Read More: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.