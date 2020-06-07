New Energy Systems Group. (OTCMKTS:NEWN) Earning Extremely Negative Press Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

News coverage about New Energy Systems Group. (OTCMKTS:NEWN) has trended extremely negative on Sunday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. New Energy Systems Group. earned a coverage optimism score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news articles that may have impacted New Energy Systems Group.'s ranking:

About New Energy Systems Group.

New Energy Systems Group is a manufacturer and seller of mobile power devices, solar panels and solar related application products. The Company offers its products to portable consumer electronic devices. The Company operates through two of its wholly owned subsidiaries: Shenzhen Anytone Technology Co, Ltd.

