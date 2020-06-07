MEGGITT PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MEGGY) Earns Daily Media Impact Rating of -3.67

News headlines about MEGGITT PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MEGGY) have trended very negative on Sunday, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. MEGGITT PLC/ADR earned a coverage optimism score of -3.67 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MEGGY shares. Societe Generale lowered shares of MEGGITT PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MEGGITT PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of OTCMKTS MEGGY opened at $8.85 on Friday. MEGGITT PLC/ADR has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $18.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.58 and a 200 day moving average of $12.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems for aerospace, defense, energy, medical, industrial, test, and automotive markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems, Meggitt Control Systems, Meggitt Polymers & Composites, Meggitt Sensing Systems, and Meggitt Equipment Group segments.

