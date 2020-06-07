Very Negative News Coverage Somewhat Likely to Affect Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Share Price

Media coverage about Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) has trended very negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Apollo Global Management earned a news impact score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 6 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

NYSE:APO opened at $53.15 on Friday. Apollo Global Management has a 1-year low of $19.46 and a 1-year high of $54.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.70, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.64.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.11). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 40.34%. The company had revenue of $433.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Global Management will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 61.99%.

Several analysts have recently commented on APO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cfra increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.38.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Michael E. Ducey purchased 2,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.99 per share, with a total value of $58,973.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Anthony Civale sold 4,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $198,508.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,620,880 shares of company stock worth $69,554,073. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

