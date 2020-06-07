Zacks: Analysts Expect Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) to Announce -$0.08 EPS

Posted by on Jun 7th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Golar LNG’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the highest is $0.08. Golar LNG posted earnings of ($0.62) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 87.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golar LNG will report full-year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to $0.21. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $2.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Golar LNG.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.23). Golar LNG had a negative return on equity of 3.77% and a negative net margin of 60.05%. The firm had revenue of $117.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.58 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GLNG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golar LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Golar LNG from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.55.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in Golar LNG by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 8,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Golar LNG during the first quarter worth about $3,885,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Golar LNG by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,013,850 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $39,510,000 after purchasing an additional 268,910 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Golar LNG by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,468,173 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $120,418,000 after purchasing an additional 507,003 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,839,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GLNG opened at $9.43 on Friday. Golar LNG has a 1 year low of $4.54 and a 1 year high of $18.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.06.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Golar LNG (GLNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

New Energy Systems Group. Earning Extremely Negative Press Coverage, InfoTrie Reports
New Energy Systems Group. Earning Extremely Negative Press Coverage, InfoTrie Reports
MEGGITT PLC/ADR Earns Daily Media Impact Rating of -3.67
MEGGITT PLC/ADR Earns Daily Media Impact Rating of -3.67
Very Negative News Coverage Somewhat Likely to Affect Apollo Global Management Share Price
Very Negative News Coverage Somewhat Likely to Affect Apollo Global Management Share Price
Zacks: Analysts Expect Golar LNG Limited to Announce -$0.08 EPS
Zacks: Analysts Expect Golar LNG Limited to Announce -$0.08 EPS
$0.65 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fortinet Inc This Quarter
$0.65 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fortinet Inc This Quarter
Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Glacier Bancorp, Inc. Will Post Earnings of $0.60 Per Share
Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Glacier Bancorp, Inc. Will Post Earnings of $0.60 Per Share


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report