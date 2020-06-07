Zacks: Analysts Expect Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) to Announce -$0.08 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Golar LNG’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the highest is $0.08. Golar LNG posted earnings of ($0.62) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 87.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golar LNG will report full-year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to $0.21. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $2.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Golar LNG.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.23). Golar LNG had a negative return on equity of 3.77% and a negative net margin of 60.05%. The firm had revenue of $117.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.58 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GLNG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golar LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Golar LNG from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.55.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in Golar LNG by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 8,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Golar LNG during the first quarter worth about $3,885,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Golar LNG by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,013,850 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $39,510,000 after purchasing an additional 268,910 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Golar LNG by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,468,173 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $120,418,000 after purchasing an additional 507,003 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,839,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GLNG opened at $9.43 on Friday. Golar LNG has a 1 year low of $4.54 and a 1 year high of $18.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.06.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

