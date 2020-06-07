$0.65 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) to report earnings per share of $0.65 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Fortinet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.64. Fortinet reported earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortinet will report full-year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.46. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fortinet.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. Fortinet had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The business had revenue of $576.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on FTNT. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $135.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.50.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $101,381.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,308.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,412 shares in the company, valued at $10,859,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,267 shares of company stock valued at $6,153,955. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 5.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth about $516,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Fortinet by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 447,084 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,731,000 after buying an additional 40,167 shares during the last quarter. 72.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTNT opened at $140.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.44. Fortinet has a twelve month low of $70.20 and a twelve month high of $149.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.64, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.00.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

