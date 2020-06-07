Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Will Post Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 7th, 2020

Analysts expect Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) to report earnings per share of $0.60 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.35. Glacier Bancorp reported earnings of $0.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $2.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Glacier Bancorp.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.10). Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $167.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.37 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Glacier Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.75.

Shares of GBCI stock opened at $45.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Glacier Bancorp has a twelve month low of $26.66 and a twelve month high of $46.51.

In other Glacier Bancorp news, CEO Randall M. Chesler acquired 3,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.20 per share, with a total value of $99,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 58,489 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,389.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ron J. Copher acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.43 per share, for a total transaction of $99,505.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,719.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 8,040 shares of company stock valued at $227,153 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 5.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,173,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,931,000 after acquiring an additional 154,265 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,630,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,975,000 after acquiring an additional 83,533 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.2% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,423,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,416,000 after buying an additional 74,292 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 6.9% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,448,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,272,000 after buying an additional 93,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Glacier Bancorp by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,403,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,737,000 after purchasing an additional 34,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Earnings History and Estimates for Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI)

