Gaia Inc (NASDAQ:GAIA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Gaia Inc (NASDAQ:GAIA) to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Gaia’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Gaia posted earnings of ($0.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 36%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gaia will report full-year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.38). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Gaia.

Get Gaia alerts:

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). Gaia had a negative return on equity of 21.44% and a negative net margin of 26.78%. The company had revenue of $14.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.06 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GAIA. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Gaia in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gaia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ GAIA opened at $8.01 on Friday. Gaia has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $10.49. The stock has a market cap of $145.44 million, a PE ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.76 and a 200 day moving average of $8.46.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Gaia by 20.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,758,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,093,000 after acquiring an additional 302,072 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Gaia by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 877,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,797,000 after purchasing an additional 28,304 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Gaia by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Gaia by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 5,454 shares during the period. Finally, Oldfield Partners LLP grew its stake in Gaia by 1.5% during the first quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 94,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 48.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gaia

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community that caters underserved subscriber base worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. Its subscribers have access to a library of films, documentaries, interviews, yoga classes, transformation related content, and others for digital streaming.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gaia (GAIA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gaia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.