Analysts Expect Arlo Technologies Inc (NYSE:ARLO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Arlo Technologies Inc (NYSE:ARLO) to report earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Arlo Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.32). Arlo Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.36) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($1.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($1.08). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.86). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Arlo Technologies.
Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $65.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.15 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.93% and a negative net margin of 22.25%.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 450,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 43,355 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 925,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after buying an additional 20,561 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Arlo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,053,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 807,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after buying an additional 382,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 54.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 14,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.28% of the company’s stock.
ARLO opened at $2.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.39 and a 200-day moving average of $3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.08. Arlo Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $5.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
Arlo Technologies Company Profile
Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular network Internet connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile monitoring; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.
Recommended Story: Short Selling
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arlo Technologies (ARLO)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.