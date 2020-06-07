Analysts Expect Arlo Technologies Inc (NYSE:ARLO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Arlo Technologies Inc (NYSE:ARLO) to report earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Arlo Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.32). Arlo Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.36) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($1.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($1.08). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.86). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Arlo Technologies.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $65.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.15 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.93% and a negative net margin of 22.25%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Arlo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 450,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 43,355 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 925,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after buying an additional 20,561 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Arlo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,053,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 807,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after buying an additional 382,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 54.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 14,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

ARLO opened at $2.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.39 and a 200-day moving average of $3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.08. Arlo Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $5.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular network Internet connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile monitoring; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.

