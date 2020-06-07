Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Solar’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.86. First Solar posted earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 277.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Solar will report full year earnings of $2.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $3.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $4.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow First Solar.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $532.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.05 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.64) EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FSLR. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of First Solar in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on First Solar from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James upgraded First Solar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on First Solar from $76.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.71.

In other news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 8,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $379,219.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,802.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Raffi Garabedian sold 7,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.62, for a total value of $252,153.98. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,177.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,388 shares of company stock worth $1,618,031. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSLR. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of First Solar by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 634 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Solar by 195.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. 59.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Solar stock opened at $51.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.45, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.26. First Solar has a 52-week low of $28.47 and a 52-week high of $69.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.75.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Solar (FSLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.